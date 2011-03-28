Andrew Pautler

A Toast to Your Anniversary

Andrew Pautler
Andrew Pautler
  • Save
A Toast to Your Anniversary toast stationary anniversary illustration card
Download color palette

Finishing up a series of stationary cards. I'll be selling them in a few weeks once I get them printed—stay tuned. See some of the other ones here: http://drbl.in/Ttj and http://drbl.in/UJT

A912084745c665a82e3c556a745a10fb
Rebound of
I Love You A Latte
By Andrew Pautler
View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2011
Andrew Pautler
Andrew Pautler

More by Andrew Pautler

View profile
    • Like