Twitcha - it's alive!

Twitcha - it's alive!
After a month of evenings-and-weekends work, I've produced a fairly pointless little app that allows you to replace words or phrases in people's Twitter feeds. It was really an excuse to go nuts with textures, CSS3, and all the stuff I never get to do at work. Enjoy! http://twitcha.personabledesign.com

Posted on Mar 28, 2011
