Travel Mobile application-UX/UI Design

I hope everyone is safe and sound. As we all know the current situation of Covid-19 is going to be overcome completely soon and we all are waiting for a normal lifestyle. We will be able to travel, discover new places, and spend some quality time with our families to overcome this stress.

These thoughts bring this idea in my mind so I designed mobile application for tourists in which all requirements of tourism are fulfilling on a single screen like your flight booking, tickets, places you want to visit, temperature and weather conditions, hotel booking and all the facilities you want to have during your tour.

You can book all your requirements before you came and everything will be managed by the company. This will help you in planning your trip very easy and you can enjoy with your family without any problem.

I hope we will start traveling again like we were doing before. And I hope you will like my design. I gave two different versions. One is with a minimalistic approach as I used a light theme in it keeping all data clean and minimal. The second version is bright and modern. everyone has their own choices regarding colors and themes so I always gave different options.

