Religion vs Faith

A mock cover for a book that I'm very seriously thinking of writing - mostly just for personal reasons (it's a topic that's really close to my heart).
I had the layout in mind already, but when I saw this shot by Ryan Downie, I knew immediately what the color palette had to be. Props to Ryan for the amazing use of colors. :-)
