Joel Glovier

Religion vs Faith

Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier
  • Save
Religion vs Faith vintage typography black orange creme book cover league gothic mcm hellenic coffee service
Download color palette

A mock cover for a book that I'm very seriously thinking of writing - mostly just for personal reasons (it's a topic that's really close to my heart).

I had the layout in mind already, but when I saw this shot by Ryan Downie, I knew immediately what the color palette had to be. Props to Ryan for the amazing use of colors. :-)

Full res here.

Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier
I design workflow tools for humans.

More by Joel Glovier

View profile
    • Like