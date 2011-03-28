Mario Bieh

New Google Chrome Icon Revisited

New Google Chrome Icon Revisited app icon mac osx browser chrome replace google red green yellow
Just made short redesign of the new, a little bit quirky, Google Chrome Icon for my own Dock.

You can download PNG/ICNS here: http://bie.hm/m

And of course feel free to rebound it. You can download the original PSD File on 365psd: http://365psd.com/day/2-5/

Posted on Mar 28, 2011
