Jared Hill

I am a poor host for goblins and GHOSTS

I am a poor host for goblins and GHOSTS logo brand identity branding icons musician band ghost camping camp fire music
A grouping of a few rejected logos. I don't think they liked the literal interpretation of their name. They want more of a simple logotype. Next round won't be as much fun I suppose...

Posted on Jan 18, 2014
