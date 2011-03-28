Fisher Price ambulance

Carlos Vigil

I originally drew a rough vector version of this little ambulance for a collaborative drawing. Recently I decided that since I already had a decent vector drawing it would be cool to revisit it maybe to use on a birthday card. We'll see what happens from here...

You can check out the collaborative drawing on Flickr.

