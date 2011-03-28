Cordelia Yu

Every detail matters…

Cordelia Yu
Cordelia Yu
Every detail matters… typography leading
…until we browser test. And then we just hope the layout doesn't look like a cubist painting gone wrong.

Colophon:
LTC Bodoni (not seen), Minerva Modern, Kulterista Web Semi Bold, Peony 'Mrs. Franklin D. Roosevelt.'

Posted on Mar 28, 2011
Cordelia Yu
Cordelia Yu

