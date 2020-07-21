catalyst

astrokid...... 🧑‍🚀 👨‍🚀 // dream comes true 😂😁

catalyst
catalyst
Hire Me
  • Save
astrokid...... 🧑‍🚀 👨‍🚀 // dream comes true 😂😁 galaxy science cosmonaut space logo icon illustration mascot character star planet box helmet spacesuit spaceman childhood child boy kid astronaut
astrokid...... 🧑‍🚀 👨‍🚀 // dream comes true 😂😁 galaxy science cosmonaut space logo icon illustration mascot character star planet box helmet spacesuit spaceman childhood child boy kid astronaut
Download color palette
  1. astrokid-02.png
  2. astrokid-03.png

what' your dreams when you're kid guys? mine was becoming a doctor lol 😹😹
--
Need awesome illustrations and logos? just message me or email me for any project inquiries or commision works 😊
📩 : moshimoshicatalyst@gmail.com
--
Show your love with press "L" on this shots
Have a nice day! 😊
--
Download our stuff here :
Freepik
Envato Elements
Shutterstock
Adobe Stock
Creative Market
Teepublic
--
Follow our works here :
Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Behance

4a78c6d23a69f4b1f528ebc72bd213ed
Rebound of
Spaceman! 👨‍🚀🧑‍🚀
By catalyst
catalyst
catalyst
we created beautiful stuff for your projects.
Hire Me

More by catalyst

View profile
    • Like