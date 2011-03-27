Jake Mize

Inkefx Stamp

Jake Mize
Jake Mize
Hire Me
  • Save
Inkefx Stamp stamp inkefx black white
Download color palette

I had this stamp made for my t-shirt business. - http://www.inkefx.com

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2011
Jake Mize
Jake Mize
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jake Mize

View profile
    • Like