CODE:MODE April 2011

CODE:MODE April 2011
Although I see more and more, that dribbble is mostly about UIs and Apple style crafted things - this is my approach to yet another year of code:mode festival of independent fashion which we organize here in Prague in an industrial hall. It is an ongoing developing concept of how to graphically express connection between CODE (industrial hall, internet as a main source of "crowding" today etc.) and MODE (totally, absolutelly PowerPuff's Bubbles stufff :) ) - Like ornamental Art Nouveau version of printed circuit board. (shown here is detail of A2 poster)

Posted on Mar 27, 2011
