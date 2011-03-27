Lam Nguyen

Is the new iPad magical?

Is the new iPad magical?
Working on the new theme for ThemeKiss. It's not worth spending much time on images for presentation, but people love something eye-catching.

Check out ThemeKiss's profile http://themeforest.net/user/ThemeKiss

Posted on Mar 27, 2011
