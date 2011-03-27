Ali Sisk

Buttons

Ali Sisk
Ali Sisk
  • Save
Buttons button yes no tick cross green red noise pill
Download color palette

Just a few button states I've been doing for a wee project I've been collaborating on with some very talented folks. Nearly there... :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2011
Ali Sisk
Ali Sisk

More by Ali Sisk

View profile
    • Like