Rony Sarker

V letter music app logo

Rony Sarker
Rony Sarker
  • Save
V letter music app logo company logo applogo app modern logo v volume logo brand logo design abstract logodesign abstract logo logotype illustration abstract art letter logo logo
Download color palette

V letter with loud icon combine to make this logo
“VOLUME ” is a new software/music company ..
We help companies that have volume/mass hiring needs.

Hope you like my work. thanks.
Contact :ronysarker199gmail.com

Rony Sarker
Rony Sarker

More by Rony Sarker

View profile
    • Like