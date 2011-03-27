Tom Coates

Scooba 230 doodle

Tom Coates
Tom Coates
  • Save
Scooba 230 doodle
Download color palette

Playing around with some slides for a talk. Not sure I'll use these, but it would be fun if I could get it together in time...

Posted on Mar 27, 2011
Tom Coates
Tom Coates

More by Tom Coates

View profile
    • Like