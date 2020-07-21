Summer Events Together - Mobile App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello Dribbbelers 🍉
Does planning a block party, camping, or sports activity sound too difficult? It doesn’t need to be 🤯
Go to the app, choose an event you like nearby, or add an event you make, let's go! 💥
Make party preparation as easy as you want. With everyone contributing easy and inexpensive foods, like hot dogs, chips, and mores roasted over a small fire pit or barbeque, you’ll have a quick summer get together a menu. You can always find yourself a company or assemble it yourself. Summertime activities can be more fulfilling when you spend time with others 🤝
Let’s enjoy this summer with fun events 💛
📩 Interested in UX/UI Design for mobile app? Check out more on arounda.agency and contact us info@arounda.agency