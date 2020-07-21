Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kris Beliaieva
Arounda | UX/UI, Product Web Design & Mobile Design

Summer Events Together - Mobile App

Kris Beliaieva
Arounda | UX/UI, Product Web Design & Mobile Design
Kris Beliaieva for Arounda | UX/UI, Product Web Design & Mobile Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Summer Events Together - Mobile App mobile app navigation menu event app palm sunrise flamingo cards menu cocktail design concept ui ux application figma summer yoga party illustration arounda
Summer Events Together - Mobile App mobile app navigation menu event app palm sunrise flamingo cards menu cocktail design concept ui ux application figma summer yoga party illustration arounda
Download color palette
  1. 2.jpg
  2. 4.jpg

Hello Dribbbelers 🍉

Does planning a block party, camping, or sports activity sound too difficult? It doesn’t need to be 🤯
Go to the app, choose an event you like nearby, or add an event you make, let's go! 💥
Make party preparation as easy as you want. With everyone contributing easy and inexpensive foods, like hot dogs, chips, and mores roasted over a small fire pit or barbeque, you’ll have a quick summer get together a menu. You can always find yourself a company or assemble it yourself. Summertime activities can be more fulfilling when you spend time with others 🤝

Let’s enjoy this summer with fun events 💛

📩 Interested in UX/UI Design for mobile app? Check out more on arounda.agency and contact us info@arounda.agency

Arounda | UX/UI, Product Web Design & Mobile Design
Arounda | UX/UI, Product Web Design & Mobile Design
Hire Us

More by Arounda | UX/UI, Product Web Design & Mobile Design

View profile
    • Like