Guruguru Logo logo comics shop mark spiral
My first shot, thanks to louisstephens. This is one of my best identity projects for an Italian comics shop in Turin. Guruguru means "ring-around-the-rosey" in Japanese, so i choose to represent a spiral.

Posted on Mar 27, 2011
