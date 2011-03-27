Radek Blaska

Radek Blaska - personal logo

Radek Blaska
Radek Blaska
  • Save
Radek Blaska - personal logo radek blaska oski logo design brand branding simple
Download color palette

Refresh of my brand. Mark symbolize "O" for Oski as I am also known as. Gear for working design and eye for vision.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2011
Radek Blaska
Radek Blaska

More by Radek Blaska

View profile
    • Like