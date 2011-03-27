chad

ifrit (update 2)

chad
chad
  • Save
ifrit (update 2) update monster
Download color palette

Alright, finished with the Ifrit update for now. Background needs an overhaul, but my attention span on this page is shot.

Think the Doppelgänger is next :O

Afd187e6852d42fc10ce210ec4267e14
Rebound of
ifrit (update 1)
By chad
View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2011
chad
chad

More by chad

View profile
    • Like