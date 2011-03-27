Michael Joseph

AngryCloudApp

Michael Joseph
Michael Joseph
  • Save
AngryCloudApp cloud cloudapp angry birds
Download color palette

My entry for the CloudApp Rebound Contest. Please LIKE!!!

Contest: http://dribbble.com/shots/136513-CloudApp-Playoff

5ed6ed629f8c75ce8a6884a0f7da692e
Rebound of
CloudApp Playoff
By Jeff Broderick
View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2011
Michael Joseph
Michael Joseph

More by Michael Joseph

View profile
    • Like