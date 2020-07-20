Ifal Ghifary

Qurban Landing Page

Ifal Ghifary
Ifal Ghifary
  • Save
Qurban Landing Page eid adha eid mubarak cow goat landingpage qurban eid
Download color palette

i try to redesign landing page website from qurbanqu.id

Happy Ied Adha...!!

*****
Looking for UX/UI Design? Learn more about my works here and contact me: ifalgrafi@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2020
Ifal Ghifary
Ifal Ghifary

More by Ifal Ghifary

View profile
    • Like