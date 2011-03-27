Rachelle Letain

Sketchbook.

Rachelle Letain
Rachelle Letain
  • Save
Sketchbook. sketchbook rough work for fun pen marker ink illustration
Download color palette

Snippet from a recent scan-a-thon I performed on my sketchbook.

Check out more here: http://www.flickr.com/photos/rachleta/5565481716/

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2011
Rachelle Letain
Rachelle Letain

More by Rachelle Letain

View profile
    • Like