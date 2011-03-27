Fran Pérez

Youzee Roadmap

Fran Pérez
Fran Pérez
  • Save
Youzee Roadmap roadmap graph bar gantt chart youzee
Download color palette

Just a roadmap we are developing for internal use at Youzee that connects to Basecamp API to get all the information about projects and present it more visually.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2011
Fran Pérez
Fran Pérez

More by Fran Pérez

View profile
    • Like