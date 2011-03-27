Álvaro Castaño

Basic form elements

Some basic form elements in the content upload form. I wanted to make this as usable as possible incorporating breadcrumbs, specific input types (like the jQuery calendar to pick a date), tooltips, aside notes, and inline validation.

Posted on Mar 27, 2011
