Dasha Pyat

Enhanced Logo Lockups

Dasha Pyat
Dasha Pyat
  • Save
Enhanced Logo Lockups enhanced guess logo
Download color palette

Rough logo lockups for an augmented reality online interface - Trying out new style... inspired by London's 2012 olympics

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2011
Dasha Pyat
Dasha Pyat

More by Dasha Pyat

View profile
    • Like