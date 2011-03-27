Louis Ingelaere

Say What Translations • form + button

Louis Ingelaere
Louis Ingelaere
  • Save
Say What Translations • form + button saywhat button form
Download color palette

1-pager with form for freelance translator

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2011
Louis Ingelaere
Louis Ingelaere

More by Louis Ingelaere

View profile
    • Like