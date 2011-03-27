Michele Rosenthal

Milk

Milk illustration digital vector progress portrait harvey milk
I'm working on a portrait of Harvey Milk...it still needs a lot of work. Like a background or something.

Posted on Mar 27, 2011
Freelance illustrator of colorful vector scenes
