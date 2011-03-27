Jason Tran

Personal Logo

Jason Tran
Jason Tran
  • Save
Personal Logo personal logo inspiration dark nebula abduzeedo colton rabon design photography photoshop jason tran
Download color palette

I decided I wanted to try and make a personal logo with use of Abduzeedo's Vintage Badge. And the font is mainly inspiration from Colton Rabon's work.

Jason Tran
Jason Tran

More by Jason Tran

View profile
    • Like