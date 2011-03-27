🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I'm working on a touch screen application for an art museum. It will allow visitors to create, branch by branch, dendroid shapes in the style of Roxy Paine.
The user simply touches the screen and a single branch begins to grow from their finger. This is sample output from a few minutes of interaction.