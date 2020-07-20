Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
The Furrow

Changing lives

The Furrow
The Furrow
Hire Us
  • Save
Changing lives gif loop character illustration animation 2d after effects
Changing lives gif loop character illustration animation 2d after effects
Download color palette
  1. CS_Dribbble_04.mp4
  2. CS_Dribbble_04.png
  3. CS_Dribbble_01.mp4
  4. CS_Dribbble_01.png

Check out the full project here.

Illustrations by the amazing Kim Salt. Animation by Reece Parker.

Congrats to @cmtysolutions, one of six finalists for @MacFound #100andChange competition! We’re proud to support them and the #BuiltforZero communities that are proving that homelessness is solvable.

You can follow more of our work on:
Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Vimeo

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2020
The Furrow
The Furrow
["fur-oh"] A creative studio.
Hire Us

More by The Furrow

View profile
    • Like