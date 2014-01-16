Jamie Peak

Podmedics Video Complete

Jamie Peak
Jamie Peak
  • Save
Podmedics Video Complete web app ui icons medical modal popup
Download color palette

Just a quick modal I've created for the Podmedics redesign, the modal window will be shown when a video is finished playing.

Check out the @2x

View all tags
Posted on Jan 16, 2014
Jamie Peak
Jamie Peak

More by Jamie Peak

View profile
    • Like