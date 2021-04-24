Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Benoit premium illustration refrigerator logo branding design nimax
Our task was to develop a brand positioning and identity for the premium home appliance brand Benoit.

The brand specializes in manufacturing three products: wine coolers, fur refrigerators and humidors for cigars.

Posted on Apr 24, 2021
