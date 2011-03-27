Feedback Final

Ivan Tolmachev

Finalized version of the "Feedback" logo for http://greenfield-project.ru.

The client asked for rounder corners and there were a few adjustments I did myself, but the concept stayed and I'm happy with it.

Presented the client with two versions – a stable bubblespeech scene and this with slightly angled bubbles. Chose this one.

Rebound of
GreenfieldProject: Feedback, Draft #1
By Ivan Tolmachev
Posted on Mar 27, 2011
