Saint Anne's Club - Golf course community identity

This identity was designed for a golf club and member's community of homes. The customer wanted to include imagery evocative of the original English golf course. I partnered with a marketing group to present creative and revisions to the customer for approval. The rampant lion logo on parchment was created to suggest an antiqued, slightly distressed ink drawing of the period.

