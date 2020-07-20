Saint Anne's Club - Golf course community identity

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This identity was designed for a golf club and member's community of homes. The customer wanted to include imagery evocative of the original English golf course. I partnered with a marketing group to present creative and revisions to the customer for approval. The rampant lion logo on parchment was created to suggest an antiqued, slightly distressed ink drawing of the period.