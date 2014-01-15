Taste Tequila - Home Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Old work that I am just now getting around to posting.
This was going to be a social network centered around tequila lovers and rating various tequilas and tequila bars. Project never went public in this form, but I still was very happy with how it all turned out. Funny how styles and layout techniques change so rapidly.