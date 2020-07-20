Aston Script is a calligraphy script font that comes with very beautiful changing characters, a kind of classic decorative copper script with a modern touch, designed with high detail to bring stylish elegance. Aston Script is attractive as a typeface that is smooth, clean, feminine, sensual, glamorous, simple and very easy to read, because there are many fancy letter connections. I also offer a number of viable style alternatives for many letters. The classic style is perfect to be applied in various formal forms such as invitations, labels, restaurant menus, logos, fashion, make up, stationery, novels, magazines, books, greeting / wedding cards, packaging, labels or any type of advertising purpose.

Buy Now :

- https://creativemarket.com/TRF/2986306-Aston-Script-Pro

- https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/trf/aston-script/