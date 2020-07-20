Purrweb UI

Project Management Software

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Project Management Software tool software project managment dashboard website web startup online mvp react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Project Management Software tool software project managment dashboard website web startup online mvp react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Project Management Software tool software project managment dashboard website web startup online mvp react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. shot.png
  2. dribbble.png
  3. CTA purple.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Heyyo! This is our recent attempt to design a web service — a tool for managing time resources over the project.

🗓Interface:
A Gantt chart of a day: here you can see a team and tasks of each person.
The profile of an employee: there are details over their skills (number on the left side is an average grade, on the right — all skills) and chat.
Clock block: see how much your team earned per day.

👤The primary color is blue as it is a stimulus causing state of alertness that accelerates left-brain activity. And as you know, the left side of the brain is responsible for logic and analytical thinking.

🕐Why is it still popular? Because people do need to learn how to efficiently plan and allocate their time.

Created by Valery Boiko

Feedback helps us improve,
We’re keen to hear your opinions! ❤️

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜

0e0b9f9dd87c4f8419bbff826f9a3cc3
Rebound of
Threat Hunting Platform
By Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like