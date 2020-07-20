Project Management Software

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Heyyo! This is our recent attempt to design a web service — a tool for managing time resources over the project.

🗓Interface:

A Gantt chart of a day: here you can see a team and tasks of each person.

The profile of an employee: there are details over their skills (number on the left side is an average grade, on the right — all skills) and chat.

Clock block: see how much your team earned per day.

👤The primary color is blue as it is a stimulus causing state of alertness that accelerates left-brain activity. And as you know, the left side of the brain is responsible for logic and analytical thinking.

🕐Why is it still popular? Because people do need to learn how to efficiently plan and allocate their time.

