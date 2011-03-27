Alexander C. Sprungle

Contemplation

Alexander C. Sprungle
Alexander C. Sprungle
  • Save
Contemplation
Download color palette

12.5 x 19
Hand Screenprinted
French Speckletone Paper

Let me know if you'd like a print :-)

Posted on Mar 27, 2011
Alexander C. Sprungle
Alexander C. Sprungle

More by Alexander C. Sprungle

View profile
    • Like