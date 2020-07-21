Cosmin Serban

Flat Illustration Design: Man Character Minimal Avatar

Flat Illustration Design: Man Character Minimal Avatar design adobe illustrator illustrator vector lofi illustration minimal character design characterdesign characters character avatar flat design flat illustration flatdesign flat design flat
  1. flat-illustration-design-man-character-minimal.png
  2. flat-illustration-design-man-character-minimal-vector-1.png
  3. flat-illustration-design-man-character-minimal-vector-2.png

A flat design illustration with texture applied to a character using Adobe Illustrator.

This illustration was created as an avatar.

Check out how I designed this flat character on Youtube: https://youtu.be/MA9SGQ63FRc

👉🏻 Working with creative teams that move brands forward
