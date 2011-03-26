Joe Clay

Hug A Pug

Hug A Pug dog pug brown vector comic
Meet Dutch. I'm making a banner for a friend to use a shows. She makes awesome dog tags (like the one shown). Check her stuff out: http://www.etsy.com/shop/HugAPugStudios

Posted on Mar 26, 2011
