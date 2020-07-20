Trendy shopping Landing Page/website-UX/UI Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers!
Here is another shot. I designed a website/landing page for online shopping company that is offering online summer new arrival and sales. In this design, I gave 3 different and simple website version. One with an elegant and decent look, second is the dark mode, and the third one is bright. This design can be helpful in giving ideas as I also provide fonts, sizes, and tools I used in it. I keep it minimal and clean. I hope you guys will like this.
Have a review and give your feedback and Press "L" to Appreciate.
Don't forget to tell me which of the version you like the most.!
Stay Tuned for More shots.
For work inquiries: upnowstudios@gmail.com
Upnow Studio Accounts | Instagram
