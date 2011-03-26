Charlie Wagers

Anna Haas Shirt

shirt anna collaboration
Collaborating with my friend Allie for a new t-shirt design. See Allie's amazing work, here: http://swapandmeet.blogspot.com/

Posted on Mar 26, 2011
