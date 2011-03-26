Lennart Breel

Old stuff mountain hot air balloon factory smoke clouds
Finally got this thing back me and Sietse Veenman ( http://dribbble.com/zegmaarSietse ) made some years ago. We had it printed on canvas but we lost it... yeah... Haven't seen it in a while, still like it!

This is a quite small detail of the entire thing.

