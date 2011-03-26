🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Finally got this thing back me and Sietse Veenman ( http://dribbble.com/zegmaarSietse ) made some years ago. We had it printed on canvas but we lost it... yeah... Haven't seen it in a while, still like it!
This is a quite small detail of the entire thing.