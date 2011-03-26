Rick Patrick

HDRV+

Rick Patrick
Rick Patrick
  • Save
HDRV+ esxxi icon hard-drive set internals externals colours colors aluminium
Download color palette

Big thanks to everyone for feedback along the way! 14 Regulars and 117 Alternative colours. You can grab 'em at: http://esxxi.me

View all tags
Posted on Mar 26, 2011
Rick Patrick
Rick Patrick

More by Rick Patrick

View profile
    • Like