Chris Riebschlager

The816 Logo Idea #2

Chris Riebschlager
Chris Riebschlager
  • Save
The816 Logo Idea #2 logo
Download color palette

What? A diagonal bannery type logo? Well /that's/ new.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 26, 2011
Chris Riebschlager
Chris Riebschlager

More by Chris Riebschlager

View profile
    • Like