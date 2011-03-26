Kyle Anthony Miller

The Gas Station

The Gas Station
Last night I went to a bar in my hometown called "The Gas Station". It's an old gas station turned into a bar. The place was nothing short of amazing and they even had Guinness on tap at each individual table. Hopefully a new client soon.

Posted on Mar 26, 2011
