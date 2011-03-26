Search v2.0 for Jovly.com

so Jovly is live is officially live and in beta. now that we're live im working on some of the real shit and interactions

came up with a concept at 2 am last night and finally brought it to reality 5 min ago. this is sapoze to be a 2 peace search, on the left you got the filters and on the right the search engine. we are looking to push this to production hopefully by the end of this week. comments & thoughts welcomed.