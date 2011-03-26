Ben Briggs

Zebra Stripes

Ben Briggs
Ben Briggs
  • Save
Zebra Stripes tables web application sirius pictos
Download color palette

Working on some table styles. The user icon is actually a combination of first-child and background-image, seeing as pseudo elements cannot be stacked just yet. Also used nth-child for the zebra striping.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 26, 2011
Ben Briggs
Ben Briggs

More by Ben Briggs

View profile
    • Like