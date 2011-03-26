Simon Birky Hartmann

Project 52.12 - Clothespin blues - Alternate

Project 52.12 - Clothespin blues - Alternate clothesline textured vintage typography project 52 studio ace of spade bb wolfe clothespin blues reservoir grunge
Surprise! An alternate version is on its way...

Rebound of
Project 52.12 - Clothespin blues - Done!
By Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
