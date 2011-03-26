Jesse Hora

My Name Is JHDC

Jesse Hora
Jesse Hora
  • Save
My Name Is JHDC music art design album texture red white drawing doodle
Download color palette

And illustration I came across while digging through project archives, never got an issue of the magazine it was printed it. Send one my way if you've got one.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 26, 2011
Jesse Hora
Jesse Hora

More by Jesse Hora

View profile
    • Like